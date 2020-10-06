Turkish gov't: Armenian Armed Forces disguise their defeat under tactical retreat

By Trend





The Armenian Armed Forces disguise their defeat under a tactical retreat, the Turkish government told Trend on Oct.6.

According to the government, ‘a tactical retreat’ is an admission of defeat on the battlefield against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which are successfully continuing their counter-offensive operation in the territories occupied by Armenia.

"The statement on ‘tactical retreat’ is designed for the internal audience of Armenia. Self-respecting countries are obliged to support Azerbaijan, since the military operations are conducted in the occupied territories of this country,” the government said.

"The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are liberating their territories from occupation, in contrast to the Armenian ones shelling Azerbaijani cities," added the government.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.