Two more Azerbaijanis killed in Armenian attacks on civilians

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijani settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as clearly visible and distinguishable non-military objects, including the civilian population, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on October 5.

Two more civilians were killed and five others were injured as Armenia shelled Azerbaijan’s densely-populated areas in Aghdam and Goranboy regions on October 5, bringing the civilian death toll in Azerbaijan to 27. The number of injured civilians is 141.

Resident of Aghdam District, Eyvaz Rahimov was killed as a result of intensive shelling on October 5.

Goranboy district also came under heavy artillery bombardment from Armenia. Resident of Gizilhajili village in Goranboy District Raziya Abbasova was killed by shrapnel hitting her house.

Five civilians were injured in Armenian attacks.

Mehman Safarov of Uchoghlan village in Aghdam, was hospitalized with various injuries.

Residents of Goranboy - Mashdi Hasanov, his daughter Sevinj Hasanova, and his underage grandson Eljan Hasanov - were hospitalized with injuries after an artillery attack on the family’s house. Rasim Alakbarov was also hospitalized with miscellaneous wounds from shrapnel falling on an empty field.

Residents of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi city - 26-year-old Elshan Ibrahimov and his niece 5-year-old Ayan Ibrahimova - were injured as a result of a shell which hit a residential building in the city on October 5.

Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijani civilians since the outbreak of clashes on the line of contact on September 27.

One civilian was killed and many others were injured during the Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja on October 4. Armenia has also launched missile attack on Azerbaijan’s industrial city Minghachevir that houses a hydroelectric power station. The Armenian missile attacks have also been launched on Khizi, Absheron regions near Baku as well as a number of regions along the line of contact.