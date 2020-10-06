Israeli expert: Shelling of Ganja shows that Pashinyan in no way controls situation

By Trend





The events related to military attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja city show that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not control the situation in any way, the Vice Mayor of Holon in Israel, an expert on international relations, former assistant to the Israeli Foreign Minister Mikhail Sutovsky told Trend.

Commenting on Armenia's recent missile attacks on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, Sutovsky outlined his vision of the reasons why the Armenian side needed events that led to large-scale military clashes.

“Every day the chair under the Armenian leader shakes more and more, he needed to take some action to show himself as a “people's leader”, so to speak. The attack on Ganja shows that he does not control the situation at all. The so-called “head” of the illegal regime created in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Arayik Harutyunyan stated that shelling of the territory of Azerbaijan, in particular, Ganja from the Khankendi side, was carried out. While the Ministry of Defense of Armenia declares that no military actions were carried out in relation to Ganja,” he said.

“We are witnessing the complete ignorance of the picture, the lack of control of what is happening by the highest authorities of Armenia. The country is in an erratic state. It is absolutely unclear what is happening there, who is in charge, who makes decisions,” the vice mayor noted.

Sutovsky stressed that despite the fact that today all confrontation is taking place on the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenian media and politicians through their lobbyists in the world are trying to present a completely opposite situation, as if Azerbaijan attacked Armenia.

“The only thing that Azerbaijan does is defends, protects and liberates its lands. The military operation on the part of Azerbaijan is a defensive, liberating operation,” the vice mayor said.

“This conflict should have been solved back in 1994, but at that time Azerbaijan decided to solve the agreement peacefully. All these 30 years, despite the fact that almost 20 percent of the territory was under the occupation of Armenia, Azerbaijan peacefully tried to prevent the deployment of a bloody conflict and escalation, which lead to casualties among the civilian population. Each time, the Armenian side ignored the peace initiatives not only from Azerbaijan, but also from the Minsk Group, those mediating countries that tried to bring the agreement on the peaceful settlement of the conflict to its logical conclusion. Unfortunately, the hour has come when the provocations, the shelling of civilians led to a situation that, in my opinion, can no longer be tolerated,” he said.

"But I am also sure that despite this difficult period, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will finally be restored and peace will reign on this beautiful land," Sutovsky summed up.