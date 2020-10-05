Turkish defense ministry: YPG militants must immediately leave region

By Trend





Armenia, which carried out massacre of women, children and old people in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city 30 years ago, has been remaining the main obstacle to peace and stability in the region to date, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense stated, Trend reports citing the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“Militants of the YPG [the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization], who cooperate with the Armenian terrorists who shoot at the civilian population of Azerbaijan, must immediately leave the region,” the statement said.