Azerbaijan's second largest city under Armenian attack

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces are shelling Azerbaijan’s Ganja city from Berd region in Armenia, the Defence Ministry reported on October 5.

Armenian forces today are also shelling Horadiz city in Fuzuli region, villages in Aghjabadi region, Tartar city and villages in Tartar region, Goranboy and Goygol regions.

Yesterday Armenia launched an attack on Ganja, killing one person and injuring four others.

Ganja is Azerbaijan’s second largest city with a population of 500,000 people.

There were also attacks on Minghachevir that has a hydroelectric power station, Khizi and Absheron regions yesterday.

Armenian attacks since September 27 have killed 24 civilians and injuring over 100.