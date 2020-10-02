Ambassador: Turkey supports Azerbaijan's just struggle

By Trend





Turkey supports Azerbaijan's just struggle, Former Minister for EU Affairs, Turkish Ambassador to the Czech Republic Egemen Bagish told Trend.

“From the head of state to an ordinary citizen, all 85 million people in Turkey are next to Azerbaijan in this matter. We’re ready to provide all possible support to fraternal Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that thousands of letters are coming from Turkey, many want to fight shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijanis, and expressing gratitude, stressed that Azerbaijan has its own strong army," Bagish said.

He added that Turkey intends to promote the ??"One nation, two states" slogan.

“Turkey is always with Azerbaijan in difficult days,” the ambassador added.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.