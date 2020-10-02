Georgian expert slams Armenia's policy of expansionism at expense of neighboring peoples

By Trend





Armenia has not learned lessons from the historical past, Doctor of Philosophy, professor at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University Kracha Ketsbaia told Trend.

In his words, the paradoxical program of expanding the Armenian space at the expense of neighboring peoples cannot lead to peace and the formation of the national-state sovereignty of Armenia.

"Inspired by" successes "Armenia began to make claims to the historical regions of its neighbors, completely oblivious to the consequences," says Ketsbaia.

The expert emphasizes that proceeding from the basic imperatives of international law and the principle of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, for three decades, Azerbaijan has called on Armenia to resolve this issue peacefully, however, Armenia, relying on its geopolitical allies, tried in every possible way to maintain the status quo and periodically violate the existing ceasefire agreement.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.