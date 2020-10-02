Strategic Studies Center: To ensure peace, Armenia needs to accept de-jure rule of Azerbaijan

By Trend





To ensure peace and stability, Armenian political and military leadership needs to accept the de-jure rule of Azerbaijan over the disputed territory, Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd), Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) wrote, Trend reports citing Akram’s article.

In an article named “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Renewed Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan” Akram goes over the latest developments within the Nagorno Karabakh region and what preceded them

“Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is considered as one of the oldest territorial disputes in the world. The region holds strategic significance due to the abundance of numerous minerals and hydrocarbon reserves. Despite the ceasefire, peace negotiations have stalled, and both the states engaged in military skirmishes that erupt frequently. Despite the United Nations Security Council Resolution (822, 853, 874, and 884) on the issue, declaring the area as a formal part of Azerbaijan and calling for the withdrawal of the Armenian forces, Armenia continued to violate the ceasefire and provoking even in the past. Armenia is openly flouting these resolutions and is rigorously pursuing and demonstrating no hopes for the optimism that Armenia will commit to peace negotiations,” Akram wrote in the article.

He emphasized that the long-simmering tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh is unresolved even after three decades now and multiple violations of the ceasefire have occurred at the border between both the states and the most recent one is in September 2020 with the casualties at both ends following the July 2020 clashes.

“To pursue their malicious intentions and offense, Armenia has declared martial law and full military mobilization. The current leadership of Armenia has opted for the political provocation, nationalistic statements, and cultural revanchism embodied with future resentment to pursue their foreign policy objectives of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Several provocative actions were taken by the Armenia that includes Nikol Pashinyan’s statement claiming Karabakh as a part of Armenia,” the author wrote.

Concluding, the author said that this armed conflict will have negative impacts on regional security dynamics.

“To ensure peace and stability, Armenian political and military leadership needs to accept the de-jure rule of Azerbaijan over the disputed territory. Armenia should regard the UNSC resolution as they are not time-specific and are valid until their implementation,” the author wrote.