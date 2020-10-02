London-based media platform publishes article on developments within Karabakh conflict

By Trend





EU Today, and independent and politically neutral London-based media platform published an article on latest developments within Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing to an article named “Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian aggression in occupied territories of Azerbaijan”.

The article step-by-step covers situation development at the frontline starting 06:00 (GMT+4) Sept. 27, when “hostilities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan erupted”.

The article listed Azerbaijani villages and districts that were hit by Armenian armed forces troops.

The article also brings up examples on international response to the development bring up tweets from Turkish Presidential spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The full article can be found here.