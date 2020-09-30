Emir of State of Qatar makes phone call to Azerbaijani president

By Trend





Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the issues relating to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Emir of the State of Qatar and the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan also discussed the issues relating to tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the Emir of Qatar called to calm the situation, and try to resolve the dispute between the two countries through dialogue and diplomatic means by protecting the interests of both countries and peoples.

President Aliyev noted that on September 27, Armenia committed another military provocation against Azerbaijan. As a result of Armenia's heavy artillery shelling of the Azerbaijani residential settlements and military units along the line of contact, Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen were killed.

Giving a worthy response to the enemy, the Azerbaijani army performs successful counter-offensive operations.

The president emphasized that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only on the basis of norms and principles of international law, within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.