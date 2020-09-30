Georgian expert: Liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation - requirement of int'l law

The world community should definitely support Azerbaijan in its fair war, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor of the Sukhum State University of Georgia Kakha Pipia told Trend.

According to him, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Azerbaijani people have been suffering historical injustice from Armenia for several decades.

"As a result of the Armenian aggression, more than a million citizens were expelled from their homes and every day since then people have been waiting for their return to their homelands," he said.

"Armenia, instead of negotiating a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, continued to behave provocatively, unfortunately the world community turned a blind eye to the Armenian attacks," Pipia notes.

As the expert said, over the years the conflict grew and the prospect of its solution was not foreseen, and the world community, apart from statements from the high tribunes, could not offer anything for the de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

"Today, the armed forces of Azerbaijan are ready to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, this is also required by international law, UN resolutions and simply historical justice. In this regard, I believe that the world community should definitely support Azerbaijan," he said.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.