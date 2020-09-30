Azerbaijani Parliament's speaker gives interview to Turkish TRT Haber regarding Armenia's military provocations

By Trend





Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova gave an interview to the Turkish TRT Haber TV channel regarding the military provocations of Armenia, the Parliament told Trend.

Thanking on behalf of herself and the Parliament of Azerbaijan the state TV channel of fraternal Turkey for the continuous report of these events, Gafarova noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Shentop, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu unanimously expressed support for Azerbaijan.

“My dear colleague Mustafa Shentop personally phoned me and expressed support of fraternal Turkey. At the same time, political parties represented in the Turkish parliament made statements of solidarity with Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate this support, your solidarity,” said Gafarova.

Speaking in detail about the provocations committed by Armenia on the front line, the speaker reminded that the armed forces of the occupying country again went on the offensive on September 27 at 06:00. Thus, Armenia intended to seize new territories.

“They also targeted civilians. Unfortunately, both civilians and military personnel were killed on our side. However, Azerbaijan promptly launched a counter-offensive operation and forced the Armenian army to retreat,” said Gafarova.

Stressing that the glorious army of Azerbaijan has already liberated several settlements from the enemy, the speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament expressed confidence that the army, fighting for justice, will soon liberate all our occupied lands.

“We’re fighting for the liberation of our lands. We want to liberate the land of our great-grandfathers, which for years remained under occupation, and we have no eyes on alien land. We’re simply returning and will return what belongs to us,” emphasized Gafarova.

Reminding that the Azerbaijani lands have been under occupation for 30 years, the speaker said that Azerbaijan has repeatedly warned the international community that Armenia is preparing for a new war.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also informed the world community about this intention of Armenia. This aggressive intention of Armenia, the occupation policy that has been going on for many years, is the main obstacle to peace. By eliminating this occupation, Azerbaijan will also bring peace and prosperity to the region,” said Gafarova.

“At present, the Azerbaijani people have closely come together around President Ilham Aliyev in the name of a single idea - to win, liberate the lands. Because Azerbaijan is fighting for justice because Karabakh is Azerbaijan! ” Gafarova added.