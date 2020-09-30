Defence Ministry: Armenian forces shelling Goranboy region by artillery fire

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The artillery units of the Armenian armed forces began shelling the village of Ashagi Agjakend in the Goranboy region of Azerbaijan, the Defence Ministry said on September 30 at 10:50 am.

"A few minutes ago, artillery units of the Armenian armed forces began firing on the village of Ashagi Agjakend in the Goranboy region," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the Azerbaijani Army is taking adequate measures against the occupying Armenian armed forces.

Earlier, this morning, the ministry reported that Armenian armed forces are shelling Azerbaijani Terter city using artillery installations. The preliminary data says that civilian infrastructure was damaged, several people were injured.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



