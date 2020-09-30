Seven more civilians injured in Armenian shelling

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Seven more Azerbaijani civilians were injured as Armenia fired heavy artillery on Azerbaijan’s densely populated villages on the line of contact on September 30.

“At about 08:00 as a result of heavy artillery shelling of Terter city by Armenian military units, sevan civilians were hospitalized with various injuries, and extensive damage was inflicted to civilian infrastructure,” the Prosecutor’s General Office has reported.

The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that Armenian forces have chosen densely populated areas - regional and rural centres, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centres, school buildings, kindergartens as targets.

Overall, 33 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries as a result of Armenian attacks, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Some 65 houses, five civilian facilities have been destroyed and many cattle and livestock have perished in Armenian artillery attacks.

It should be noted that on September 27, five members of one family in the Azerbaijani village of Gashalti, Naftalan region were killed a result of Armenian shelling. Two of the killed family members are schoolchildren aged 14 and 13. Moreover, on September 28, 14-year-old Haziyev Hilal was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds in his head in Cabrayil District’s Cocug Marjanli village as a result of fire opened by Armenian armed forces.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.