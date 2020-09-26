US embassy in Azerbaijan urges to reconsider non-essential travel outside Absheron Peninsula

By Trend





The US embassy in Azerbaijan urges US citizens to reconsider non-essential travel outside of the Azerbaijan's Absheron Peninsula due to heightened tensions and recent violence along portions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

"The US embassy in Baku has instructed US embassy employees and their family members not to travel outside of the Absheron Peninsula. The US citizens throughout Azerbaijan are encouraged to continue to monitor local news reporting for any new developments. The US embassy encourages US citizens to exercise caution in public spaces and avoid any public demonstrations that develop. The embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed," the embassy said.