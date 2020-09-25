Military training for women organized by Anna Hakobyan shows Yerevan’s hypocrisy

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Female members of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Liberation Organization (KLO) organization have criticized the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan for organization yet another military training for Armenian women in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The 45-day military training for Armenian women will be held with the organization and participation of Anna Hakobyan in occupied Azerbaijani territories as of October 1.

“The illegal training by Anna Hakobyan with women in the Nagorno-Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan after presenting herself as a ‘peace advocate’ in the region in 2018 and calling on Azerbaijani women to the "Women for Peace" campaign, shows the hypocritical policy of the occupying Armenian state,” the female members of the KLO said in a statement published in local media.

“If even women in Armenia are preparing for war, how can we believe that this country wants peace?” the statement reads.

The members of the organization said that Armenia has been using the cease-fire regime since 1994 to further expand the policy of occupation, to illegally settle Armenian families living abroad in Karabakh in a bid to delete Azerbaijan’s traces in the region.

"Armenia has been occupying Nagorno-Karabakh, an integral part of Azerbaijan, for 30 years, ignored the world community's demand for withdrawal, repeatedly committed provocations on the front line with Azerbaijan and made another attempt against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the direction of Tovuz,” the statement reads.

The organization urged the international community to put an end to Armenia’s illegal activities and to and demand the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the decisions of the OSCE."

It should be noted that Anna Hakobyan initiated and participated in military training for fifteen civil women in one of the Armenian military units in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan from 25 August to 31. During the so-called combat preparedness training, Hakobyan and the other women were completely immersed in military life, wearing uniforms, being stationed in their unit and undergoing professional, physical, combat preparedness and first aid training.








