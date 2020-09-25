MFA: Sooner Armenia withdraws its armed forces from occupied territories of Azerbaijan, sooner conflict will be resolved

By Trend





Sooner Armenia withdraws its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, sooner the conflict will be resolved, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Bayramov made the statement at an unofficial meeting in the format of a videoconference of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states to the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) held within the framework of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.



