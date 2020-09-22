Drills held for armored vehicle crews of Azerbaijani Army

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Army is holding military training to improve combat vehicles and armoured carriers, the Defence Ministry said on September 22.

The military training is held according to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Defence Minister.

The exercise is aimed at improving combat skills of the crews of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and other combat vehicles. During the training, the military personnel consisting of the armoured vehicle crews work out the standards for fire training at the training points of the combined-arms training range.

The ministry noted that the main purpose of the training is to increase the combat readiness of military personnel, to improve the skills of managing combat vehicles in marginal terrain and using them in real combat conditions.

In the meantime, in line with the plan for the combat coordination of the Nakhchivan military garrison troops for 2020, the Combined Arms Army has held command training classes with commanders and deputy commanders of battalions and batteries in Nakhchivan.

The training classes focused on strengthening the theoretical knowledge of officers, improving practical skills in managing units and inoculating a sense of confidence in a creative approach to organizing events.

On the third day of the training classes, a conference on the topic "Existing problems in the organization of defence and their resolution" was organized with the participation of commanders and other officials of military units.











