MFA: Yerevan escalates tension in region, nullifies peace talks

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Armenian leadership’s irresponsible and provocative behavior fuels the tension in the region and nullifies the peace negotiations around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said on September 21.

Abdullayeva made the remarks in response to the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s statement on President Ilham Aliyev’s recent statement on the conflict.

The spokesperson noted that during his groundbreaking ceremony for the “Absheron” field on September 19, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev exposed Armenia's aggressive policy with his convincing answers to local media, reflecting historical realities and based on real facts.

Abdullayeva stressed that the traditional false and hypocritical statement issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on this issue shows that the country is still unable to accept the truth.

Armenia has been posing a serious threat to lasting peace and security for many years, pursuing an aggressive policy by ignoring the norms and principles of international law, occupying the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and carrying out ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories, creating a hotbed of conflict in the region, Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson emphasized that like the previous criminal junta of Armenia, the current provocative leadership is far from properly assessing the situation in the region and the events around it and ensuring the interests of its people.

“It is unfortunate that Armenia has not yet been able to pursue an independent policy based on national interests and perceive the benefits of peace, security and prosperity in the region.”

Furthermore, Abdullayeva highlighted several recent provocative actions taken by Armenia against Azerbaijan and the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

“Attempts by the Armenian Prime Minister to change the format of the negotiation process, his unfounded remarks about the negotiations, the nonsensical statement in August 2019, attack by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani positions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12-16, 2020, a sabotage attempt by an Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance group on August 23, demonstrative implementation of the policy of illegal settlement in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and other such provocations are a direct blow to the political settlement of the conflict, and the responsibility for this lies directly with the Armenian leadership,” Abdullayeva said.