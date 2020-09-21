  • 21 September 2020 [11:24]
    Armenia prepares for new attacks to occupy more Azerbaijani lands
  • 21 September 2020 [10:17]
    Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
  • 21 September 2020 [10:00]
    Azerbaijan downs another Armenian UAV
  • 20 September 2020 [19:40]
    President Aliyev marks Oil Workers Day in Facebook post
  • 20 September 2020 [11:27]
    Senior military officials inspect military units on border with Armenia
  • 19 September 2020 [13:22]
    Defense Minister: The Azerbaijan Army is ready to suppress any provocations of Armenia and undertake strong retaliatory actions
  • 19 September 2020 [12:00]
    Azerbaijani FM receives head of International Committee of Red Cross Delegation [PHOTO]
  • 19 September 2020 [11:21]
    Deputy PM: 'Contract of the Century' - special among grandiose events in Azerbaijan's history
  • 19 September 2020 [10:41]
    Representatives of Azerbaijani Karabakh community meet with ambassadors of several countries

