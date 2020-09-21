Azerbaijan downs another Armenian UAV

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units have destroyed a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the units of the Armenian armed forces, the Defence Ministry reported in its official website on September 21.

The incident occurred at 23.13 on September 20. The search for the remains of the destroyed UAV is currently underway.

This is the nineth UAV belonging to Armenian army units that have been downed in the Azerbaijani territories after attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units since July 16.

Armenia has recently stepped up its military provocation in the line of contact and on the border.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, the country's strategically-important district. The Armenian attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.