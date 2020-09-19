Defense Minister: The Azerbaijan Army is ready to suppress any provocations of Armenia and undertake strong retaliatory actions

By Trend

On September 19, the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting with the command staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s press service.

First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the Shahids (martyrs) who died for the territorial integrity of the country was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The Minister of Defense stressed that the latest information received and messages spread in the mass-media, as well as the military rhetoric in the speeches of the military-political leadership of Armenia, the conduct of mobilization activity and the involvement of external forces in the region indicates that the enemy intends to commit large-scale provocations and aggravate the situation.

"Considering this, the forces and means available in our use must be fully ready not only to suppress any provocations but also to take strict preventive measures. For this, special attention should be paid to reconnaissance activities and combat support, as well as to take organized actions in all areas," he said.

"It is necessary to strengthen control over the quality of exercises and training aimed at constantly increasing the combat capability and professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army, in particular its foremost units, as well as increasing the level of combat readiness of military personnel and the liberation of the occupied territories."

The Minister of Defense instructed the officials to pay special attention to the transfer of weapons, military and specialized equipment of the Azerbaijan Army into the winter operation mode, the effectiveness and timely completion of the preparation process for the winter period, the full logistic support of units, the health of military personnel, as well as measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

In the end, Colonel General Hasanov gave instructions in regards to clarification of combat analysis and mobilization resources with the relevant structures, following the action plan, as well as preparations to conduct training sessions in various specialties, field activities, and combat training classes with reservists.