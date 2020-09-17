Azerbaijani president congratulates prime minister of Japan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan.

We attach a particular importance to the comprehensive development of our friendly and cooperative relations with Japan. I believe that we will put joint efforts to further strengthen the ties between our countries and successfully develop our mutually beneficial collaboration.

I extend my best wishes to you and wish you strong health, happiness and success in your responsible endeavor for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Japan," the letter said.