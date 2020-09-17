Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expands ties with Hungary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is seeking to expand cooperation with Hungary.

The foundation president Gunay Efendiyeva has recently met with the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkeny.

The sides discussed measures taken by the Foundation for Turkish Culture to promote the Turkish heritage at the international arena.

Gunay Efendiyeva informed Hungarian Ambassador about the future projects initiated by the foundation.

Noting that Hungary is an observer country of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Efendiyeva stressed the importance of mutual cooperation and joint work.

Viktor Szederkeny praised the foundation's activities aimed at protection of the historical and cultural heritage of Turkic-speaking peoples.

The Ambassador noted that Hungary and the Turkic-speaking peoples have the same historical roots. He emphasized the importance of the work done to promote and study Turkish rich cultural heritage.

The parties also discussed the events and projects timed to the 150th anniversary of first Department of Turkology at the University of Budapest. The sides exchanged views on mutual cooperation in future.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.