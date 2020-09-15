Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces mark Baku's liberation anniversary

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces carried out demonstration flights over western Ganja city on September 15 to mark the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku with the help of the Turkish army.

The flights have involved combat aircraft and helicopters of both countries and started at 14:00 over the Ganja city.

It should be noted that the Caucasian Islamic Army led by Nuru Pasha together with the newly formed Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers, liberated Baku from Armenian and Bolshevik occupation on September 15 in 1918. Following the liberation, Baku was declared the capital of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which became the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents exchanged letters on September 15 on the occasion of Baku’s liberation day. Aliyev said that is a very significant day for the people of Azerbaijan, adding that “this historic event will always be remembered,”

A military parade of Azerbaijan and Turkish soldiers was held in Baku in 2018 with the participation of the two countries’ presidents to mark the liberation day.







