Preliminary indicators of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2021 unveiled

By Trend





The draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 will be submitted for discussion to the parliament soon, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Tahir Mirkishili said.

Mirkishili made the remark at the committee’s session held on September 10, Trend reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance announced the preliminary indicators of the state budget for the next year.

"In 2021, the economic growth is projected at the 2.8 - 3.4 percent level. For the first time, the draft state budget has been prepared based on medium-term expenditures," the MP added.







