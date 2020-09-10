Azerbaijan's parliamentary speaker to visit Turkey

By Trend





The parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, will make its first official visit to Turkey on September 10, Trend reports citing the Parliament.

The delegation includes Head of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Turkey Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov, MPs Sevil Mikayilova, Fazil Mustafa, Elshan Musayev, Tural Ganjaliyev, Head of Staff of the Parliament Safa Mirzoyev and other officials.

During the visit, the members of the delegation will familiarize themselves with the work of the parliament, the process of lawmaking, and exchange views with Turkish colleagues in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Chairman of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova will hold a meeting with Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Shentop. The current state and prospects for the further development of inter-parliamentary ties, further expansion of bilateral cooperation, the implementation of global projects jointly realized by the two countries, ways of resolving regional conflicts, will be discussed at the meeting.

The delegation will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials.

During the visit, the parliamentary delegation will visit the Mausoleum of Ataturk (Anytkabir) in Ankara, get acquainted with the historical sights of the city.

The visit will end on September 12.