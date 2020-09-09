Azerbaijan, Turkic Council mull logistics, transport projects

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) have discussed sustainability of transit cargo flows through Azerbaijan and implementation of the Trans-Eurasian Super Information Highway project.

The discussion was held in Baku between Minister Ramin Guluzade and Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev on September 8.

The meeting followed the one held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev.

The sides discussed holding a meeting of the Transport Coordinating Council that was set up on April 30 to accelerate resolving emerging issues and to effectively coordinate transport and logistics during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guluzadeh spoke about the measures taken by the country to address the issues raised during the video conference held on April 30 this year with the participation of transport ministers of the CCTS member states in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sides exchanged views on the expansion of the startup movement, as well as the organization of joint work on the development of startups within the CCTS.

It should be noted that on May 6, the Ministers of Economy of the Turkic Council agreed to establish Joint Action Plan to curb challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to this effect was made during the video-conference held between the ministers and Heads of Customs Administrations of the Turkic Council Member and Observer States.