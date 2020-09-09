President Aliyev inaugurates overhead pedestrian crossing [UPDATE]

By Azernews





President Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the overhead pedestrian crossing on Mardakan-Zughulba highway, Azertag reported on September 9.

During the construction of the overhead pedestrian crossing, the surrounding residential area, the presence of a school, the fact that more people use this section of the road, and other factors were taken into account.

The overhead pedestrian crossing was built within the framework of the state program for socio-economic development of Baku and its settlements in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President.

Chairman of the State Highway Agency of Azerbaijan Saleh Mammadov informed the president about technical and economic indicators of the overhead pedestrian crossing.

It was noted that the total length of overhead pedestrian crossing, including ramps, is 180 meters. The length of the middle part, made of metal mesh on three supports, is 52 meters, and width - 4.5 meters. The crosswalk consists of 39 steel rings crossing at an angle of 57 degrees.

Moreover, for ease of movement, ramps have been installed in accordance with international standards. The slope of ramps is 8 degrees.

It should be noted that the design of this overhead pedestrian crossing were made by an Italian designer, and the projects were developed by local specialists.