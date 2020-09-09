Presidential aide meets with international media representatives in Istanbul

By Trend





The visit of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev to Turkey is underway, Trend reports on Sept. 8.

Hajiyev met and held discussions with international media representatives in Istanbul on Sept. 8.

“It was a great pleasure to meet and hold an open dialogue with the representatives of international media in Istanbul. We had a broad discussion on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, regional and international issues,” the presidential assistant posted on his Twitter account.

"We held the detailed discussions on various topics of the media sphere,” Hajiyev said by stressing the importance of the meetings. “We think that there is great potential for cooperation. Turkey has recently gained great experience in the preparation of documentaries and feature films. Turkish television has good opportunities in terms of technologies and content creation. In this sense, there are broad opportunities and big resources for collaboration."

The three-day visit will end on September 8.

The Azerbaijani delegation’s visit to Turkey aims to establish a joint media platform between Azerbaijan and Turkey, exchange news, specialists and opinions, as well as ensure the wider promotion of both countries worldwide through social media.

The delegation also consists of the Head of the information support sector of the Azerbaijani first vice-president, Farhad Amirbayov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency, Aslan Aslanov, Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council, Ismat Sattarov, Executive Director of the Fund of State Support for Development of Mass Media under the President of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint Stock Company, Rovshan Mammadov, Director General of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV), Balakishi Gasimov.