PACE plenary committee to discuss military hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan

By Trend

Military hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be discussed during a PACE plenary committee meeting, Trend reports with reference to PACE.

The meeting will be held on Sept. 10, 2020 and its co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan will be Stefan Schennach and Roger Gale.

Introductory statement will be made by Egidijus Vareikis, Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Conflicts between Council of Europe member States.

During the meeting of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and IDPs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on September 7, the Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev raised the issue of the illegal resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The PACE’s delegations were informed that the Armenian leadership amid the support of the world community to Lebanon in connection with the humanitarian crisis after the explosion in Beirut, building a political game on the suffering of the victims, is trying to consolidate its occupation policy.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.