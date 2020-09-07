Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of North Macedonia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Republic of North Macedonia.

"Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – the Independence Day.

I believe that the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia will further serve the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting prosperity to your friendly people," the letter said.