President Aliyev inaugurates new school building in Baku's district

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the overhaul works at school No.251 and attended the opening ceremony of the new school building in Baku’s Nizami district, Azertag reported on September 7.

Head of State was informed about the conditions created in the school.

It was noted that the school, which has been functioning since 1974, has about 1,700 pupils. About half of them came to the school during the second shift, as it was a big crowd. The new building will eliminate this problem.

Some 840 pupils are studying in the new building. The school has chemistry, physic and biology laboratories, 35 study rooms, library, reading room and utility rooms.

School’s pupils are also distinguished for their success. They won competitions in Romania and Turkey.

The story will be updated.








