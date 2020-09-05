Expert: President Ilham Aliyev provided greatest support to Turkey

By Trend

President Ilham Aliyev provided the greatest support to Turkey, Erdem Eren, Turkish foreign policy expert and chief coordinator of the Beyaz Hareket political movement, told Trend Sep.4.

According to him, the fact that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, accepting the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Greece, outlined Azerbaijan's decisive position is of greatest support to Turkey.

"Officials of both Azerbaijan and Turkey are well aware that the real political and energy opportunities that Ankara will receive from the newly discovered hydrocarbon fields in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea will serve the interests of not only Turkey, but also Azerbaijan. Because strong Turkey also means strong Azerbaijan," he said.

Eren noted that Azerbaijan's support in "one nation, two states" spirit given to Turkey's research in the Eastern Mediterranean will undoubtedly give the latter strength.

"As there is no doubt that Turkey is forever next to Azerbaijan, it is also certain that Azerbaijan is forever next to Turkey," Erdem Eren said.

Statements in support of Turkey, voiced by President Ilham Aliyev on September 2 when accepting the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan, were widely disseminated by the media of the brotherhood country.