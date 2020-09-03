President, First Lady inaugurate new projects in Baku's district [UPDATE]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have inaugurated new projects in Baku's Yasamal district, Azertag reported on September 3.

They attended the inauguration of Children's Art School No.2, named after Vagif Mustafazade after its major renovation.

President and First Lady familiarized themselves with the conditions created in the building.

The building of Children’s Art School No.2, named after Vagif Mustafazade, was build in 1904, and it was fundamentally renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2020.

Currently, 385 pupils are studying at the school, specializing in piano, violin, guitar, clarinet, saxophone, vocal, khanende, tar, kamancha, harmonica, soot, painting, choreography, theory and auxiliary academic disciplines. In addition, 78 teachers are engaged in their education and training of pupils in school.

All classes are equipped with visual aids. In the two-storey building of the Art School there are 15 individual study rooms, theory rooms, a library, an atelier, a conference room, drawing rooms, a choreographic hall, a canteen and a recording studio. Moreover, the school has a corner of Vagif Mustafazade.

It should be noted that the world famous jazzman Vagif Mustafazade studied piano here in the period of 1949-1956.

Later, President and First Lady attended the opening ceremony of the academic building No. 3 of the Azerbaijan State Economic University after its renovation.

Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and University’s Rector Adalat Muradov informed President and First Lady about the work done in academic building.

It was noted that the construction of a new educational building, which began in 2018 and meets modern standards, was built with the preservation of the facade of the old building.

3,000 students of technical and technological specialties will be able to study in the new building, which meets the modern standards of the campus and is rich with modern architectural elements.

The building has classrooms, lecture halls, language laboratories equipped with the latest technologies, a sports hall, a library, large and small conference halls. All conditions have been created here for high level education and training.







