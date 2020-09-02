Azerbaijani MP: Pashinyan strives to escalate tension in region

By Trend

The steps that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been taking in recent days show that this country isn’t ready for peaceful negotiations, absolutely rejects this, on the contrary, it strives to escalate tensions around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to continue the aggressive policy, MP of Azerbaijan Kamran Bayramov told Trend.

The MP commented on Pashinyan's trip to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Pashinyan's diplomatic "victories" in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the latest interviews that disgraced him, completely undermined his rating in society, and he went to Karabakh to receive certain political dividends and raise the spirit of the Armenian army, visited military facilities, inquired about the situation there, awarded the servicemen who "distinguished" in provocations committed in the direction of Tovuz district,” said Bayramov.

“On the other hand, this trip testifies to the priorities of Armenia’s aggressive policy. A clear proof of this is the fact that amendments to the law "On Defense", related to the replenishment of the ranks of the Armenian army by the civilians, have been submitted for public discussion in Armenia,” stressed the MP.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.