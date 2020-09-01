Pakistani President: Islamabad keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Baku

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Pakistan is keen to strengthen bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in the areas of tourism, trade, defense and energy, Pakistan President Arif Alvi said in a conversation with the newly appointed Azerbaijan Ambassador Bilal Hayee in Islamabad, Pakistani media has reported.

The president noted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Azerbaijan.

Moreover, he stressed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have deep economic, political, military and cultural ties and called on the ambassador to play his role in increasing bilateral trade.

Furthermore, president expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani government for supporting Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic, in particular for the repatriation of 533 Pakistani citizens.

Likewise, Alvi highlighted the regular high-level bilateral meetings held between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to explore the potential in various areas for mutual benefit.

Additionally, the president expressed his hope that the new ambassador to Azerbaijan would contribute to further strengthening relations between two countries.

Bilal Hayee was appointed Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan on June 23, 2020.

It should be noted that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the two countries have always supported each other in the international arena. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.