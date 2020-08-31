Azerbaijani tankmen qualify for semi-final in Tank Biathlon competition

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani tankmen have advanced to the semi-final stage in the "Tank Biathlon" contest being held in Moscow from August 23 to September 5, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on August 31.

On the next day of the competition held today, Azerbaijani tank crews took part in the Individual Race of the "Tank Biathlon" contest, which is held as part of the International Army Games-2020 organized by the Russian Defence Ministry

Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semifinals after destroying 3 targets with accurate fire, and covering the distance along the route in a short time, the ministry said. The Azerbaijani team was competing with rivals from China, Belarus, and Serbia.

The Azerbaijani tank crew showed the successful performance during the first day of the competition on August 24 as well.

The Azerbaijani tank crew was competing in the first division of the “Tank Biathlon” contest, which also includes Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Serbia and Uzbekistan.

According to the draw of the competition held on August 17 in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Russia are competing on red tanks in the first division, while Belarus and Uzbekistan on blue tanks, Serbia and Kazakhstan on yellow tanks, China and Kyrgyzstan on green tanks.

The “Tank Biathlon” contest will take place in the Russian Alabyno military training area near Moscow until September 5.

At the competition, the crews are demonstrating their driving, shooting and obstacle crossing skills. The military ground is composed of various sites with ramparts, ditches, firing emplacements and lines.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani servicemen first participated in the “Tank Biathlon” competition in 2016 and ranked 4th after competing with the teams of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in the final relay race.

Another element of the International Army Games-2020, "Sea Cup" competition, is being held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 25 August to 4 September. Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu inaugurated the opening of the Sea Cup competition at the Buta Naval base of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces on August 25.

The annual Army Games this year will be held in five countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Russia and Uzbekistan – instead of ten countries.

The "Sea Cup" international contest is planned to be held as part of the International Army Games - 2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 25 August to 4 September this year.

During the period of the competition, the sailors will have to show their skills in performing artillery fires against the sea and air targets, anchoring and mooring barrel, rescue training, as well as in the fight for the survivability of the ship.

On August 17, the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku to participate in the “International Army Games-2020”. Among the Russian Caspian Flotilla arriving in Azerbaijan, are small-size gunnery ships “Makhachkala” and “Astrakhan”, and “SB-738” rescue tugboat.

Iran and Kazakhstan will not participate in the “Sea Cup” contest this year due to COVID-19, which was discussed at the video conference with the participants of the contest held in the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces on August 13.



















