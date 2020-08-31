President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been successful in fight against COVID-19 [UPDATE]

By Azernews





President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan has been very successful in the fight against COVID-19, and timely decisions to curb the spread of the pandemic have helped to keep the situation under control.

Aliyev made the remarks on August 31 when a new hospital of modular type was opened at the Medical Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, designed to treat COVID-19 patients.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony in video format.

During the ceremony, president noted that currently there are 46 hospitals for COVID-19 patients, which were created as a result of the implementation of state programs for socio-economic development of regions. Out of them, 41 have been built in the last 17 years.

“It is not difficult to imagine what problems we would face today if we had not taken this step in time. I can responsibly say that if these hospitals had not been built on time, we would have faced a very difficult situation today.

“The hospitals were not only built, they are equipped with the latest equipment and this process continues today. The material and technical base of our healthcare system plays a special role in the fight against COVID-19,” president said.

Moreover, the president emphasized that the number of laboratories increased by several times as well. Thus, at the beginning of pandemic there were only 6 laboratories, and today the number increased to 45.

“More than 900,000 tests have been conducted in our country. Azerbaijan occupies the leading place in the world by the number of tests done per capita,” he stated.

Furthermore, the president stated that the construction of new hospitals in the country received a wide scale during pandemic, large funds were allocated for this purpose.

“The available bed capacity was insufficient to successfully fight this terrible pandemic. In just six months, the bed capacity of our country has expanded significantly,” Aliyev said.

"It is planned to build seven hospitals of modular type. It is not necessary for the time being because the number of patients in our country is decreasing and, if necessary, it will be possible to quickly build additional hospitals with 1,400 beds,” he added.

story will be updated







