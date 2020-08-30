Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times

By Trend

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region and in Jil village of Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.