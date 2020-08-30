TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Kyrgyzstan

29 August 2020 [18:11] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Kyrgyz Republic, Independence Day.

I am confident that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations, our traditional ties of friendship and cooperation will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our peoples.

At a time when humanity is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to emphasize that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.

On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your country," the letter said.

