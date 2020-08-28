Eyewitness account of Balligaya massacre committed by Armenian forces

By Trend

Twenty-eight years have passed since the massacre committed on August 28, 1992, by Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani civilians in the village of Balligaya, Goranboy district, Trend reports.

Witnesses of the crimes told the local AzTV channel about the details of the massacre.

According to them, the Armenian armed forces committed inhuman crimes against civilians in Balligaya and burned the bodies of the killed.

The event took place in the night when Armenian armed saboteur group of 10-12 persons killed 24 and wounded 9 residents, all of whom were Azerbaijani civilians, shepherds involved in animal husbandry, as well as their family members.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.