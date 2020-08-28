Heydar Aliyev Foundation launches another charity project

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Foundation has laucnhed a new project to provide support to cochlear implant surgery for people with hearing impairments.

The project is expected to cover nearly 90 patients with inherent and acquired hearing defects, most of whom are children.

A cochlear implant (CI) is a surgically implanted neuroprosthetic device to provide a person with moderate to profound sensorineural hearing loss a modified sense of sound. CI bypasses the normal acoustic hearing process to replace it with electric signals which directly stimulate the auditory nerve.

During the examination phase, the cause and extent of the hearing defect, at the same time, further efficiency of the implantation is established.

Further, an implant with special electrodes is inserted into the inner ear, and the inner ear is replaced. During the cochlear implantation, a microprocessor (to transfer voices into electrical impulses) and a conductor are connected to the outer part of the ear.

A person with a cochlear implant receiving intensive auditory training may learn to interpret electric signals as sound and speech.

Some experts note that the operation in persons with congenital hearing impairment is more effective at an early age.

Since 2015, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation implements "Cochlear implantation " programme. Over this time, cochlear implant surgeries have been carried across the country.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation is a charitable foundation headed by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Starting its activity since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively contributing to the social and economic development of the country, by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.







