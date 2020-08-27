Nizami Ganjavi International Center congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

By Trend





Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Trend presents the letter:

Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the special day of your birthday we sincerely address to you our most heartfelt wishes for good health, strength, happiness, prosperity and all the best that life can offer to come your way.

May God always protect you and your beloved family and may all your noble visions come true and your tasks be fulfilled for the benefit and prosperity of your people and the whole humanity.

May we seize this occasion to thank Your Excellency and His Excellency Mr. President’s continuous support, commitment and trust to the mission of Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

With our deepest feelings of esteem,

Vaira Vike-Freiberga

Co-Chair of NGIC, President of Latvia (1999-2007)



Ismail Serageldin

Co-Chair of NGIC, Director of Library of Alexandria



Boris Tadic

President of Serbia (2004-2012)



Marianna Vardinoyannis

Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO



Rosen Plevneliev

President of Bulgaria (2012-2017)



Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia (2010-2015)



Petar Stoyanov

President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)



Kateryna Yushchenko

First Lady of Ukraine (2005-2010)



Rovshan Muradov

Secretary General of NGIC



Filip Vujanovic

President of Montenegro (2003-2018)



Elnur Aliyev

CEO of NGIC



Eka Tkeshelashvili

Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012)