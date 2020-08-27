TODAY.AZ / Politics

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday

27 August 2020 [13:43] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of  Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed her gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of her birthday.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: “What pure and touching words, nice and kind wishes! So many heartfelt emotions! I thank all of you for your birthday congratulations! Thank you for your love, trust, respect, attention and sincerity! Thank you for your heartwarming emotions and words! I wish each of you and your relatives the best of health, good mood, inexhaustible love and happiness!”




