Azerbaijan downs another Armenian UAV

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Air Defence Force units have destroyed another Armenian tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Defense Ministry said on August 27.

On August 27 at about 09:45, using the tactical UAV, the units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units in the direction of the Fuzuli district.

The ministry said that the Azerbaijani Air defence units immediately detected and destroyed the Armenian tactical UAV.

This is the eighth tactical UAV of the Armenian armed forces destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense units since 16 July.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact. On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district on the border. The Armenian attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.