Russian President sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Azertag reported on August 26.

Putin congratulated First Lady and noted her significant contribution of strengthening the ties between the two countries.

"As a true friend of Russia, you make a significant contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop productively in all spheres for the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples."

"I sincerely wish you a good health, prosperity and successes in your state activity," the letter reads.

Azebaijan's First Vice President and First Lady Mehriban Alieva is marking her birthday today.