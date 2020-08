By Trend





Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has begun his official visit to Russia, Trend reports on August 26.

Bayramov first visited the grave of the unknown soldier at the Kremlin walls, and laid a wreath on it.

During the visit, the minister met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting, which has begun in a tet-a-tete format, will be followed with the participation of delegations.