Billboard informing about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan placed in Brazil

By Trend





A billboard with information about the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan has been placed on one of the main highways in Brazil, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil Elkhan Polukhov said, Trend reports.

According to Polukhov, this is one of the most frequently used roads in the country.

"The panel reflects "Armenia, stop aggression against Azerbaijan!" appeal. The billboard is installed on the side of the road from the direction of capital's airport and seen by everyone visiting the capital of Brazil, Brasilia," he stressed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



