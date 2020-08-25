President Aliyev awards Anatoly Torkunov with order

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed the order to award Anatoly Torkunov with the “Dostluq” Order, the president’s press service reported on August 25.

The order states that Anatoly Vasilyevich Torkunov is awarded the Order of “Dostluq” for his special services in strengthening cooperation and mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of education.

It should be noted that Anatoly Torkunov is the rector of Moscow's State Institute of International Relations, the president of the United Nations Association of Russia, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Collegium of the Russian Foreign Ministry.